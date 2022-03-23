McCormick leads condiments industry with its SBTi efforts

Fortune 500 company McCormick & Company is the world's largest manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavouring products.

With products sold in 170 countries and territories, McCormick has 14,000 employees worldwide and recently recorded US$6.3 billion in total sales. It started door to door, but is now headquartered inn Hunt Valley, Maryland

McCormick says that it is "committed to lessening the effects of climate change by adhering to Science-Based Targets (SBTi)". The target includes reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption, waste, and water use as dictated by the Paris Climate Agreement.

The company has had its targets independently validated by the SBTi. It has also committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 20% by 2025 from a 2015 base year as well as its absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 16% by 2030 from a 2017 base year.

In a bid to achieve the target, McCormick partnered with the Skipjack Solar Centre. Their deal saw McCormick Maryland and New Jersey facilities being provided with renewable electricity to power 100% of their operations.