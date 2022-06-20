McLaren’s report shows motorsport sustainability efforts

McLaren Racing declares its sustainability achievements

With a strong passion for sustainability, McLaren Racing announced its 2022 report—developed in line with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which outlines what the championship team is doing to pay consideration to environmental, social and governance (ESG) in motorsport.

Founded in 1963, the team has since taken major steps to improve upon the racing life cycle and how it develops automobiles to compete for performance and circular economy. The team’s sustainability agenda is one of its main drivers and is influenced by its brand values: bravery, humility, ingenuity, energy, and openness.

The team’s CEO, Zak Brown says, in the report, that “the 2020 and 2021 seasons were some of the most turbulent and unpredictable in our sport’s recent history.”

Brown continues to mention that “the [coronavirus] pandemic disrupted races and operations in ways we couldn’t have foreseen. Our calendar, health and safety measures and ways of working had to change rapidly, while we were bereft of the buzz fans bring to every event. Beyond the pandemic though, the races themselves delivered their own on- and off-track drama and some tough lessons.”

Meanwhile, its Director of Sustainability, Kim Wilson cites the demand for net-zero emissions and how electric vehicles (EVs) and battery technologies are paving the way for motorsport as it continues entertaining millions.

“Across the industry we’re seeing promising strides at both top-down and grassroots levels,” says Wilson. “F1’s net-zero goal incorporates plans to power cars with 100% sustainable drop-in fuels, as well as advancing battery technologies for the next generation of the hybrid power unit, all of which pave the way for disruptive developments in the transport, shipping, aviation and EV industries.”