Microsoft returns for another BizClik event

Following the success of his session at our previous event, Sean Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft Germany will return to the stage.

Jones joined Scott Birch, CCO of BizClik, at Sustainability LIVE London for a fireside chat, which went into detail about the company’s strategy and implementation of environmental and social initiatives. The aim of Microsoft as a technology organisation is to ensure accessibility to digital devices worldwide, but also ensure that those products are manufactured and managed sustainability.

As a key speaker in the lineup for Net Zero LIVE, Jones will share further insights just six months on from his previous sessions, and we’re excited to see what else he can contribute from Microsoft’s perspective.

The show will take place from the 6th to the 7th March 2024 and follow a similar operation to Sustainability LIVE only with another fantastic agenda and a new venue. Hosted at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, BizClik makes room for more attendees to get through the stage doors.

