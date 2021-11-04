NTT commits to net zero by 2040

Tech titan and business solutions provider NTT has announced that it has joined the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C and committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Within the company, NTT has also declared a range of sustainability commitments:

A reduction of its carbon footprint

Creating an inclusive future for all

Net zero emissions across its operations by 2030

Net zero in its value chain by 2040

Sustainable and transformational change at NTT

NTT’s strategic framework is focused on accelerating sustainable and transformational change across three interconnected pillars:

Connected planet

Scale technology solutions focused on the protection and regeneration of biodiversity and ecosystems, by 2025

Incorporate circular economy and regenerative design principles working in partnership across its operations, supply chain and client solutions, by 2026

Engage 50% of its employees in conservation and regenerative initiatives in their local communities in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, by 2025

Connected economy

NTT will support its clients and partners in decreasing 200m tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, by 2026

NTT’s Sustainability Innovation Fund, review board and mentorship programme will monitor the impact of climate tech and sustainable solutions

Connected and inclusive communities

Ensure that more than 50% of its workforce will belong to one or more of the diversity categories of: gender, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic background and disability

NTT will double the diversity of its executive leadership team, with an emphasis on female representation, by 2025

Provide digital access and education to 5 million young people from underprivileged areas

Allow employees to volunteer for a total of 1 million hours, in support of the UN SDGs, by 2025

NTT investing in technology, people and programmes to make the world more sustainable

Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer at NTT, Marilyn Chaplin, believes that the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact is working closely with people and efficiently managing operations alongside NTT’s core business solutions.

“This strategic framework gives us clear direction towards making a tangible difference across societies, the economy and our planet”, said Chaplin. “It also provides us with an opportunity to further support our existing initiatives, such as the Connected Conservation Foundation, which uses technology to reduce poaching, and ROBOCEAN, a start-up looking to reduce climate change through the conservation of seagrass. I look forward to working with our talented and diverse ecosystem of stakeholders to help accelerate the change we need to see in the world and making these commitments a reality.”

NTT Ltd.’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Abhijit Dubey, believes that as one of the largest technology companies in the world, we have an obligation to make the world a more sustainable place.

“Employees, customers and partners are demanding that companies become more purpose-led”, explained Dubey. “This is core to our NTT heritage, and I am incredibly proud to be announcing our commitment to reach net zero emissions and broader strategic sustainability goals. This is a significant step for us, which will see NTT using technology not only to help the world become more sustainable, but also to be connected long into the future. We will continue making investments in technology, people and programmes to achieve these goals.”