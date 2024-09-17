One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta
Next month, Sustainability LIVE will continue to grow its global events program and arrive in Malta for an exclusive sustainability strategy event on 17 October- Sustainability LIVE: Malta.
The event, which is expected to receive over 500 in-person attendees, promises to deliver a plethora of C- level internationally acclaimed speakers, hundreds of networking opportunities and chances to uncover key sustainability topics.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE: Malta and gain unique knowledge from internationally acclaimed business leaders, that will help you propel your sustainability initiatives in the future.
Discover our Speakers
Over the day, a range of sustainability pioneers will be present at our exclusive event, aiming to inspire attendees and share their incredible real-world experiences.
- Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY
- Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG
- Gaia Arzilli, International Director at AWorld
- Carlo Alberto Pratesi, President of EIIS European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability at Università degli studi Roma TRE
- Patrick Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clyde & Co
- Marthese Portelli, CEO of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry
In the lead-up to the event next month, more internationally acclaimed speakers will be announced to be joining our line-up. To keep up to date with and witness the development of our sensational speaker line-up, then make sure to take a look at our website.
Themes at the event
Sustainability LIVE: Malta will allow those who attend to uncover prominent themes from the world of sustainability and feel motivated to catalyse their efforts in crafting a clean future.
Sustainability Strategies
To craft a sustainable future, companies must ensure their operations and decision-making processes focus on crafting comprehensive sustainability strategies. Through having these in place, companies can help contribute to a greener future, mitigate risks, enhance their reputation and help manage resources.
The Future of ESG
ESG factors are essential to a company’s long-term prospects and sustainability. Throughout this event, attendees will be able to learn how to craft ESG programs that will help them manage risk, improve their performance and guide the direction of their company.
Net Zero
Net Zero has become a prominent topic and key goal in the world of sustainability. Uncover how to enhance environmental stewardship and reduce your carbon footprint by exploring a scope of practical solutions and discoveries in renewable energy, finance and green technologies. Through this, companies will be able to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and achieve this crucial goal.
EU Reporting
EU Reporting encourages continuous improvement and accountability through ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance, as well as consistently monitoring business sustainability practices. Across the course of the day, discover how to drive innovation and embrace a culture of sustainability, in order to support EU goals.
AI in Sustainability
Explore how AI is crafting exciting opportunities for the future of sustainability, that will allow companies and businesses to promote sustainable practices and address environmental challenges. AI algorithms are developing to allow organisations to complete detailed tasks automatically, predict outcomes and analyse data. Explore the developing potential of AI and discover how to utilise these innovative tools and techniques to enhance the future.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
