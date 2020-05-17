Article
Net Zero

Over half of UAE residents are trying to reduce air pollution

By Amber Donovan-Stevens
May 17, 2020
A recent poll from YouGov revealed that over half (57%) of the UAE's residents are making efforts to reduce air pollution, with a quarter stating that they regularly take steps to reduce air pollution, and 31% making irregular efforts.  The report shared that a large number of respondents try to use less electricity by turning off electronic appliances when they are not in use.

Many of the smaller but effective efforts made include: setting the air conditioner to 24 degrees. (61%), trying to reuse and recycling (61%), ensuring that the washing machine and dishwasher is used at maximum capacity (58%), and taking shorter showers (56%).

When outside of the house, over 60% of drivers will turn their engine off when idle, and 49% of individuals will carpool to reduce emissions.

There is little awareness of air-tracking and purifying devices, which may be why as little as 30% opt confirm their use of them.

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)