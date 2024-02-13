Pilot Lite Sponsors Sustainability LIVE Net Zero Conference

The awarding-winning global specialist in environmental, social and governance (ESG) Pilot Lite is a sponsor of this year’s Sustainability LIVE Net Zero event.

A great fit for the conference, Pilot Lite Group combines the expertise of a number of best-in-class corporate professionals, consultants, entrepreneurial minds to facilitate a major transition across the globe.

Pilot Lite is a venture management partner for corporations in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry with expertise and influence spanning food, drinks and healthcare product categories. The organisation is centred around de-risking business growth and validating new ideas that will help shape the industry. This includes early-state technology implementation and backing for ESG-driven agendas.

The company also owns Pilot Lite Ventures, which is a firm acquiring capital and directly investing in products and brands to develop ethically and sustainably.

Pilot Lite delivers necessary ESG expertise and advice

With more than 15 years of experience as corporate consultancy, Pilot Lite dedicates its efforts to research and development (R&D) to achieve never before seen sustainability innovations. With holistic experience in a global network of businesses, the firm operates end-to-end, supporting segments of the supply chain, including prototyping, manufacturing, packaging, and market testing.

A new year for net zero conversations

