Article
Net Zero

Portland launches Sidewalk Labs’ Replica software

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Sidewalk Labs, the urban innovation firm and Alphabet subsidiary, has introduced its Replica software to the streets of Portland, Oregon. The location...

Sidewalk Labs, the urban innovation firm and Alphabet subsidiary, has introduced its Replica software to the streets of Portland, Oregon.

The location tracking software is being piloted in the city after months of preparation, GeekWire reported.

The pilot will take place over a year, and is set to cost almost US$500,000.

Through the project, the city will gain access to a dataset that showcases how the Portland’s citizens move around.

SEE ALSO:

The areas of transportation the software will target include commuting, the impact Uber and Lyft on traffic, and cyclists.

Replica uses deidentified mobile location data to track movement around the city – opposed to surveillance cameras or sensors – with the data sourced from mobile app publishers, mobile location data aggregators, and telcos. 

Portland’s Metro, TriMet, and the Bureau of Transportation are all funding the smart city pilot.

“We’ll be looking to Replica to explore a number of questions about major issues in our region like equity, safety, and congestion,” commented Eliot Rose, Technology Strategist at Metro.

PortlandOregonUSSmart city
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)