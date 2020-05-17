Samsung SDS and Telensa partner for smart city solutions

Samsung’s digital SDS unit has partnered with the wireless smart city applications firm, Telensa.

The companies aim to deliver smart city infrastructure and data solutions, SmartCitiesWorld reported.

The alliance will initially see the firms collaborate on city projects in Korea. The partnership will then expand its operations across the Asia Pacific region and the US.

Samsung SDS will combine its Brightics IoT platform with Telensa’s PLANet streetlight control application.

The partnership suggests that this combination could allow cities to access a “vast ecosystem” of sensor applications and save energy.

“We’ve been working with cities around the globe to make millions of streetlights smart, and now we’re providing chief data officers with the tools to protect and use urban data and engage with new technologies like 5G mobile,” remarked Will Franks, CEO of Telensa.

“We are excited to be working with Samsung SDS [which] brings global reach, product innovation and deep expertise from IoT to 5G.”

Telensa will also utilise Samsung SDS’ experience with 5G technology and blockchain.

“We are delighted to be working with Telensa to enable cities to harness and protect their urban data assets on behalf of their citizens,” commented Sean Im, Senior Vice President of Solution Business Division at Samsung SDS.

“Brightics IoT will provide effective data collection and analytics, which will lead to improved quality of life for citizens.”

“By combining the capabilities of both companies, Samsung SDS plans to further explore new possibilities to adopt the latest information technologies including AI and blockchain.”