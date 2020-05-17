Article
Net Zero

Samsung SDS and Telensa partner for smart city solutions

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Samsung’s digital SDS unit has partnered with the wireless smart city applications firm, Telensa. The companies aim to deliver smart city infrastruct...

Samsung’s digital SDS unit has partnered with the wireless smart city applications firm, Telensa.

The companies aim to deliver smart city infrastructure and data solutions, SmartCitiesWorld reported.

The alliance will initially see the firms collaborate on city projects in Korea. The partnership will then expand its operations across the Asia Pacific region and the US.

Samsung SDS will combine its Brightics IoT platform with Telensa’s PLANet streetlight control application.

The partnership suggests that this combination could allow cities to access a “vast ecosystem” of sensor applications and save energy.

“We’ve been working with cities around the globe to make millions of streetlights smart, and now we’re providing chief data officers with the tools to protect and use urban data and engage with new technologies like 5G mobile,” remarked Will Franks, CEO of Telensa.

SEE ALSO:

“We are excited to be working with Samsung SDS [which] brings global reach, product innovation and deep expertise from IoT to 5G.”

Telensa will also utilise Samsung SDS’ experience with 5G technology and blockchain.

“We are delighted to be working with Telensa to enable cities to harness and protect their urban data assets on behalf of their citizens,” commented Sean Im, Senior Vice President of Solution Business Division at Samsung SDS.

“Brightics IoT will provide effective data collection and analytics, which will lead to improved quality of life for citizens.”

“By combining the capabilities of both companies, Samsung SDS plans to further explore new possibilities to adopt the latest information technologies including AI and blockchain.”

SamsungTelensaSmart Citiessmart lighting
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)