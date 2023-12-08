Proving that partnerships are essential to tackling the climate crisis, leading energy consultancy Schneider Electric is hosting a series of Sustainability Roundtables at COP28 with leaders from global tech firms, academia, consultancies, and regional green pioneers.

These roundtables are designed to deliver high-level conversations that will create meaningful impact, as participants and stakeholders aim to achieve net zero.

Cisco, Microsoft, Accenture, American University of Sharjah (AUS), Emirates Development Bank, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Accenture, PwC, TAQA, Unilever, Tetra Pak, Clean Energy Business Council, DP World, UPS, and Bee’ah are all taking part in the Schneider Electric Sessions at their stand in the Technology & Innovation Hub 1, in the Green Zone, until 12 December.

“Technology is one of the keys to unlocking the potential of the energy transition and securing net zero,” said Ayman Ismail, Vice President of Business Development & Government Affairs & Strategy, Schneider Electric.

“There is a myriad of technical, financial, industrial, and operational challenges to accelerating the development of tech-enabled climate solutions.

“Our goal remains to drive multi-sectoral collaboration and create a platform to influence industry conversations through inclusive discussions to create concrete impact in the region and beyond.”

The four roundtables will focus on specific opportunities and challenges related to decarbonisation; industrial sustainability; energy transition; and the role of young leaders in transforming the region’s energy landscape.

As a climate supporter at COP28 being held in Dubai, Schneider Electric says it will pioneer sustainability initiatives and sign strategic partnerships towards a net-zero future.

