Schneider Electric COP28 roundtables encourage collaboration
Proving that partnerships are essential to tackling the climate crisis, leading energy consultancy Schneider Electric is hosting a series of Sustainability Roundtables at COP28 with leaders from global tech firms, academia, consultancies, and regional green pioneers.
These roundtables are designed to deliver high-level conversations that will create meaningful impact, as participants and stakeholders aim to achieve net zero.
Cisco, Microsoft, Accenture, American University of Sharjah (AUS), Emirates Development Bank, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Accenture, PwC, TAQA, Unilever, Tetra Pak, Clean Energy Business Council, DP World, UPS, and Bee’ah are all taking part in the Schneider Electric Sessions at their stand in the Technology & Innovation Hub 1, in the Green Zone, until 12 December.
“Technology is one of the keys to unlocking the potential of the energy transition and securing net zero,” said Ayman Ismail, Vice President of Business Development & Government Affairs & Strategy, Schneider Electric.
“There is a myriad of technical, financial, industrial, and operational challenges to accelerating the development of tech-enabled climate solutions.
“Our goal remains to drive multi-sectoral collaboration and create a platform to influence industry conversations through inclusive discussions to create concrete impact in the region and beyond.”
The four roundtables will focus on specific opportunities and challenges related to decarbonisation; industrial sustainability; energy transition; and the role of young leaders in transforming the region’s energy landscape.
As a climate supporter at COP28 being held in Dubai, Schneider Electric says it will pioneer sustainability initiatives and sign strategic partnerships towards a net-zero future.
COP28 – public-private partnerships centrestage
Public-private partnership (PPPs) have been part of the UAE’s national economic strategy for decades – and as hosts of COP28, the country has introduced this to the climate conference as a particular focus, emphasising the role of the private sector in being part of the conversation – and solution.
COP28 President, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, has called for a new paradigm based on the concept of actionism, which embraces the dynamism, capital and action networks that business and philanthropy can provide.
For the first time in the fight against climate change, the private sector is being heard and its role acknowledged with the introduction of the CEO-level Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.
"With its dynamism, resources, and innovation, the private sector plays a pivotal role in driving meaningful climate and nature action. By bringing together CEOs and principals from around the globe, we aim to create a space for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and action planning that is unparalleled in scope and impact," said Al Jaber.
It emphasises the growing recognition of the necessity for diverse perspectives and resources in addressing global environmental challenges.
Among the 1,000 CEOs attending the forum, Schneider Electric chief executive Peter Herweck was present.
“Growing ecosystem partnerships that support each other in the transition to Net Zero are going to be key moving forward,” said Herweck. “With the power of collaborative intelligence and technology, we can – and must – break through the status quo in pursuit of an inclusive and accelerated journey to sustainability.
Schneider Electric committing to Saudi Arabia
Schneider Electric has also announced a new regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, which will oversee business in the Kingdom, as well as Bahrain, Yemen, and Pakistan.
“Operating as a regional headquarters for Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in our journey of growth and expansion in the region,” said Mohamed Shaheen, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
“This move builds on our regional operations, and empowers our capabilities to contribute positively to Saudi Arabia’s growing economy.”
Earlier this year, Schneider Electric opened a state-of-the-art distribution centre and a new production line in Riyadh, tasked with delivering hardware to enhance Saudi’s sustainability efforts.