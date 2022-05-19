Sherbet Taxis business model drives city emissions reduction

Please tell me a bit about your position at Sherbet

I am the CEO of Sherbet The Electric Taxi Company–the name comes from cockney rhyming slang ‘Sherbet Dab, Cab’. I had the vision for setting up a new business empire in the knowledge that London’s traditional taxi industry was being threatened in its own environment by a variety of demands including competition, environmental issues and technology.

My aim was to transform London’s black taxi industry by introducing a range of measures that have pulled from the doldrums. The iconic and truly British service has been given an entirely new lease of life - not just for passengers and drivers but, essentially, for the environment.

Please tell me more about the company and its unique position in sustainability

When the Mayor of London set an ambitious target to have 9,000 zero-emission capable (ZEC) taxis on the city’s roads by the end of 2020, I knew that something had to be done.

I am a passionate ambassador for the industry and have always worked hard making the service work, whether it was running highly efficient and effective fleets of taxis or introducing innovative ways to help generate further revenue, for example by carrying advertising on and within the cabs.

I set on a mission to regenerate the business model, setting up Sherbet to take dead or dying old taxis and convert them into electric vehicles.