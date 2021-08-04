Sky achieves 100% renewable electricity in march to net-zero

Sky, the leading media and entertainment company in Europe, has announced it has met its target to source 100% renewable electricity across its entire business.

Sky’s offices, retail stores and journalism hubs across the world, are now powered by renewable electricity* which has in turn contributed to a 22.7% reduction in emissions across Scopes 1 & 2 from the 2018 baseline.

The company continues towards its goal of being net zero carbon, by 2030.

Sky calls for emission reporting transparency

The company has also published the reporting methodology for its Scope 3 emissions, which are responsible for 98% of its total value chain emissions.

This includes:

The use of Sky products in customers’ homes

The emissions of its supply chain

As recognised in the GHG Protocol Scope 3 Corporate Value Chain Standard, Scope 3 calculations commonly rely on estimated approaches.

Sky is dedicated to working with suppliers and industry peers to replace estimates with primary data, with the goal of using more accurate tracking and reporting to accelerate progress to net zero.

Businesses should share knowledge and data for zero-carbon future, says Sky

Sky has met its RE100 commitment to source 100% renewable electricity by 2020, through on-site generation, buying renewable electricity tariffs that are backed-up by traceable certificates, and where it can’t control the tariff, Energy Attribute Certificates.

Sky has also set the ambitious target of generating at least 20% of its own electricity on all new buildings and large refurbishments.

“Transparently sharing data on our net zero transition is central to Sky’s approach”, said Fiona Ball, Sky Group Director Bigger Picture. “We know that business can accelerate the journey to a zero-carbon future by sharing knowledge, learnings and data as freely and widely as possible. We have published our Scope 3 reporting methodology to enable others to go on the journey with us, because net zero won’t be achieved by individuals but through collective action.”

“Congratulations to Sky on achieving their RE100 goal of 100% renewable electricity”, said Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100. “As one of the pioneering early members of RE100, it’s great to see Sky realising their bold ambition. We are looking forward to continuing to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids together with Sky and their growing group of RE100 peers.”

*In line with RE100 reporting standards, where existing contracts cannot be changed or influenced, Sky has purchased traceable renewable energy certificates aligned to the location it generates and retired them from the market in the same year as the energy is used.