Speaker Round Up - Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

By Georgia Wilson
February 15, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Latest Speaker Announcements
Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading executives from the world of sustainability at Sustainability LIVE:Net Zero - March 6-7, 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

When: 6-7 March 2024

Location: London

Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will bring together a diverse business audience, bringing together renowned C-level executives from the world's leading companies, our speakers will deep dive into e strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

  • Sustainability & ESG
  • EV & Energy
  • Climate Tech
  • Supply Chain Sustainability

To get your tickets for Sustainability LVIE: Net Zero, click here.

Aris Vrettos, Director of Sustainability Strategy and Transformation at Croda

An experienced economist and journalist, Aris Vrettos is the Director of Sustainability Strategy and Transformation at Croda. Vrettos has two decades of experience at the forefront of sustainability science, policy, finance, and business leadership.

Before joining Croda Vrettos was the Director of the Centre for Business Transformation at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and served as the Global Director of The Prince of Wales Business & Sustainability Programme between 2011-2020.

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Vrettos will be taking part in a fireside chat discussion on sustainability strategies and transformation.

Nicola Torreggiani, Sustainability and ESG Global Associate Director at Guess Europe

An experienced sustainability executive with nearly 20 years of experience in the apparel and fashion industry, Nicola Torreggiani will be speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero as part of a panel discussion on Net Zero Fashion. 

A strategic leader, Torreggiani’s specialities lie in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability management, as well as driving positive change and impact throughout. 

Torreggiani is passionate about sustainability and brings a unique blend of expertise in CSR and sustainability management, with a strong academic background, and a commitment to fostering ethical business practices that create a lasting impact on both local and global scales.

Torreggiani is the current Sustainability and ESG Global Associate Director at Guess Europe.

Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA

Emmeline Skelton has a wealth of expertise in the sustainability industry, with more than 20 years of experience working for PwC and the UN Global Compact before joining ACCA as Head of Sustainability.

In her current role she leads major events and projects for ACCA, including International Women’s Day; climate action work at COP; green finance research; developing continuing professional development (CPD) on climate finance with the CFA; chairing a conference with the FCA on green finance hosted by the UK Ministry of Trade, and leading international climate action summits in Vietnam, Cambodia and Turkey.

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Skelton will be delivering a keynote presentation. 

Denise Lana Molina, Global Head of Sustainability at Marelli

Operating in the sustainability industry for the last 15 years, Denise Lana Molina is the Global Head of Sustainability at Marelli where she leads the Sustainability Council with a focus on the global sustainability and ESG agenda. 

As part of her role, Molina develops Marelli’s long-term strategy and execution roadmap, including reporting and measurement. Molina also set up the sustainability organisation globally and acts as the company’s representative in industry bodies and associations. 

Before joining Marelli, Molina spent 10 years at Schneider Electric

David Watson, CEO and CO-Founder of Ohme

CEO and Co-Founder of Ohme, David Watson has deep roots in renewable energy finance. As such he has a unique unique knowledge combination of the energy and EV charging sectors.

Founding Ohme in 2017, Watson has grown the company from humble beginnings to being one of the fastest-growing EV smart charging companies in the UK. Ohme is the official EV charger supplier for Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group, Polestar and Hyundai as well as the NHS and Motability.

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Watson will take part in a panel discussion on EV Fleets & Mobility.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Expanding its content portfolio, Sustainability Magazine in conjunction with BizClik is proud to debut The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards. 

The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement. 

To find out how to enter, click here.

Meet the judges…

Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1. 

To find out more about our four judges, click here.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

