Speaker Round Up - Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
When: 6-7 March 2024
Location: London
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will bring together a diverse business audience, bringing together renowned C-level executives from the world's leading companies, our speakers will deep dive into e strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future.
Core topics to be discussed during the event:
- Sustainability & ESG
- EV & Energy
- Climate Tech
- Supply Chain Sustainability
Aris Vrettos, Director of Sustainability Strategy and Transformation at Croda
An experienced economist and journalist, Aris Vrettos is the Director of Sustainability Strategy and Transformation at Croda. Vrettos has two decades of experience at the forefront of sustainability science, policy, finance, and business leadership.
Before joining Croda Vrettos was the Director of the Centre for Business Transformation at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and served as the Global Director of The Prince of Wales Business & Sustainability Programme between 2011-2020.
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Vrettos will be taking part in a fireside chat discussion on sustainability strategies and transformation.
Nicola Torreggiani, Sustainability and ESG Global Associate Director at Guess Europe
An experienced sustainability executive with nearly 20 years of experience in the apparel and fashion industry, Nicola Torreggiani will be speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero as part of a panel discussion on Net Zero Fashion.
A strategic leader, Torreggiani’s specialities lie in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability management, as well as driving positive change and impact throughout.
Torreggiani is passionate about sustainability and brings a unique blend of expertise in CSR and sustainability management, with a strong academic background, and a commitment to fostering ethical business practices that create a lasting impact on both local and global scales.
Torreggiani is the current Sustainability and ESG Global Associate Director at Guess Europe.
Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA
Emmeline Skelton has a wealth of expertise in the sustainability industry, with more than 20 years of experience working for PwC and the UN Global Compact before joining ACCA as Head of Sustainability.
In her current role she leads major events and projects for ACCA, including International Women’s Day; climate action work at COP; green finance research; developing continuing professional development (CPD) on climate finance with the CFA; chairing a conference with the FCA on green finance hosted by the UK Ministry of Trade, and leading international climate action summits in Vietnam, Cambodia and Turkey.
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Skelton will be delivering a keynote presentation.
Denise Lana Molina, Global Head of Sustainability at Marelli
Operating in the sustainability industry for the last 15 years, Denise Lana Molina is the Global Head of Sustainability at Marelli where she leads the Sustainability Council with a focus on the global sustainability and ESG agenda.
As part of her role, Molina develops Marelli’s long-term strategy and execution roadmap, including reporting and measurement. Molina also set up the sustainability organisation globally and acts as the company’s representative in industry bodies and associations.
Before joining Marelli, Molina spent 10 years at Schneider Electric.
David Watson, CEO and CO-Founder of Ohme
CEO and Co-Founder of Ohme, David Watson has deep roots in renewable energy finance. As such he has a unique unique knowledge combination of the energy and EV charging sectors.
Founding Ohme in 2017, Watson has grown the company from humble beginnings to being one of the fastest-growing EV smart charging companies in the UK. Ohme is the official EV charger supplier for Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group, Polestar and Hyundai as well as the NHS and Motability.
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Watson will take part in a panel discussion on EV Fleets & Mobility.
