Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week - Federal CSO Fireside

Leading by example: A national roadmap to net zero

Beginning his talk, Andrew reflects on the climate action milestones the Biden administration has reached since taking office.

From rejoining the Paris Agreement to passing landmark legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, the administration has not only reinforced climate commitments but also laid the groundwork for major private sector investments, job creation and economic growth.

Reviewing these changes, Andrew states how it has all resulted in “real impacts”, such as creating “US$900bn worth of private sector investment” and “over 300,000 jobs”.

Andrew details how the federal government itself, as the nation’s largest single-building owner, energy consumer and vehicle fleet operator, is a critical player in Biden’s climate strategy.

“President Biden charged us to get to 100% clean energy no later than 2030,” Andrew says, highlighting the commitment of the administration to achieve significant climate goals.