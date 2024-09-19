Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Welcomes a New Sponsor

Next week, Sustainability LIVE will continue to expand its global events program and arrive in New York City on September 24 for Climate Week NYC.

The event promises to deliver an abundance of unfiltered discussions from industry experts, plenty of exclusive networking opportunities, as well as a chance to delve into the most prominent topics in the industry.

Throughout the day, attendees will be able to gain a deeper understanding of our long-term Climate Change objects and explore how industries can utilise AI, data and technology in the future.

Join us next week, connect with the evolving landscape of the sustainability industry and discover how to craft a better tomorrow.

To join the reserve list for our exclusive event, click here.