Sustainability LIVE London – The Future of Net Zero Panel
The Future of Net Zero Panel
Deep dive into the future of net zero with experts who will explore the opportunities and challenges of transitioning to a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.
Leading executives will deep dive into the latest innovations, policies, and strategies shaping the path toward achieving net zero emissions. Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and have thought-provoking discussions on how we can collectively work towards a more sustainable and greener future for generations to come.
Speakers:
- Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder at Supercritical
- Fiona Hyde, Head of Sustainability at Santander
- Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG
- Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer at WSH Group Limited
- Tom Abel, Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions at Business Stream
