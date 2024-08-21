Article
Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE London – The Future of Net Zero Panel

By Georgia Collins
August 21, 2024
The Future of Net Zero Panel - Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend The Future of Net Zero Panel at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on September 10-11, 2024

Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!

Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn. 

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

The Future of Net Zero Panel

Deep dive into the future of net zero with experts who will explore the opportunities and challenges of transitioning to a sustainable, carbon-neutral future. 

Leading executives will deep dive into the latest innovations, policies, and strategies shaping the path toward achieving net zero emissions. Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and have thought-provoking discussions on how we can collectively work towards a more sustainable and greener future for generations to come. 

Speakers:

  • Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder at Supercritical
  • Fiona Hyde, Head of Sustainability at Santander
  • Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG
  • Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer at WSH Group Limited
  • Tom Abel, Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions at Business Stream

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

