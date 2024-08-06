Sustainability LIVE London Welcomes Three Speakers
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric and HH Global.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera
A trailblazer in the sustainability revolution, Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera is dedicated to guiding businesses towards achieving their net zero goals. At the forefront of transforming net zero into a tangible reality, Maninder envisions a world where business emissions are eliminated through meaningful and immediate action.
In alliance with Domo, Manzeera is redefining the narrative around net zero by emphasising collaboration over competition. Maninder is a big advocate for sustainability, embodying a commitment to fostering a collaborative approach that transcends individual interests. Together with Domo, the two organisations are on a mission to make the planet a better place through collective responsibility.
Andrew Todd, Director Corporates at Verco
Responsible for all of Verco’s corporate services, Andrew Todd is Director of Corporates. Andrew has been in the field of corporate decarbonisation for more than 15 years, he has a background in engineering, industrial energy efficiency, and process optimisation.
For the last eight years, Andrew has been working with large complex business companies to develop carbon reduction strategies, implement supporting data and reporting systems, and develop detailed reduction plans to deliver change.
Ori Chandler, Group Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Aviva
As Group Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) at Avivia, Ori Chandler leads the company’s inclusion strategy across the UK, Ireland and Canada.
Ori is a dynamic leader and strategist with a track record for delivering high-impact inclusion interventions for private and public organisations. Ori is particularly interested in applying behavioural science approaches to DE& and adopting data-driven, evidence-based methods to create a culture of collaboration and engagement.
Before Aviva, Ori worked in the DE&I consulting space working with clients in financial services, technology, and the legal sector.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand