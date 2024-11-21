Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2025 - Speaker Announcement
As we continue to work towards creating a greener future, one universal goal remains at the forefront of our minds - reaching net zero.
Net zero is vital to enhancing sustainability as it helps us to mitigate the effects of climate change by balancing greenhouse gas emissions with removals.
Exploring how we can drive sustainable development and economic resilience whilst minimising our waste and promoting our resource efficiency, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, co-located with Procurement and Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability, will be coming to the QEII Centre in London on 5-6 March 2025.
Join us next year and discover how you can embark on the route to a carbon-neutral world.
Tom Salisbury, Director of Sustainability at GKN Automotive
With over 15 years of experience in sustainability team within global organisations such as Vodafone and AB Inbev, Tom Salisbury is the Director of Sustainability at GKN Automotive.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Tom will feature on our Corporate Net Zero Strategies panel.
By adopting corporate net zero strategies, such as sustainable supply chains, energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption, organisations can focus on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and reaching a sustainable carbon footprint.
In his role as Director of Sustainability at GKN Automotive, Tom leads the delivery and oversees the implementation of the company’s sustainability strategy, as well as guaranteeing the organisation’s sustainability reporting and governance.
Tom has made inspirational contributions to sustainability at GKN Automotive since joining in 2023, such as receiving SBTi verification of GKN Automotive’s near and long-term carbon emissions reduction targets and producing GKN Automotive’s first VPPA to help decarbonise its electricity usage in 2024.
Tom Abel, Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions at Business Stream
With a strong focus on growing sustainable solutions functions and delivering ESG-led customer propositions, Tom Abel is the Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions at Business Stream.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Tom will feature on our Corporate Net Zero Strategies panel.
With businesses contributing significantly to global emissions, integrating corporate net zero strategies are essential to help minimise environmental damage and mitigate climate change.
By integrating several net zero strategies, businesses can enhance corporate reputation, drive innovation, align with regulatory requirements and join the movement to crafting a low-carbon future.
At Business Stream, Tom is responsible for developing the solutions arm of the business. This area of the business strives to create value-added services to its customers to create financial and environmental savings, as well as enhance water efficiency.
Tom is also driven to help support Business Stream’s customers reach their sustainability goals by helping develop and deliver the business’ ESG strategy.
Alessandro Ciampechini, Technical Director of Sustainability and Climate Change at WSP
After having acquired over 15 years of experience working for contractors and consultancies in the energy and sustainability sector, Alessandro Ciampechini is the Technical Director of Sustainability and Climate Change at WSP.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Alessandro will also feature on our Corporate Net Zero Strategies panel.
To comply with global climate goals and mitigate environmental risks and regulatory pressures, reaching net zero is essential for corporate organisations.
By demonstrating its commitment to reaching net zero, organisations can gain a competitive edge in transitioning markets and demonstrate corporate responsibility and a drive to contribute to a sustainable future.
At WSP, Alessandro provides strategic support to large enterprises to decarbonise their assets and operations and leads decarbonisation and energy efficiency work for the built environment.
He also works with energy intensive and public and private sector clients, helping to develop decarbonisation strategies and reach their targets of being carbon neutral through implementing physical measures.
Alessandro is a Chartered Energy Manager and member of the Energy Institute and a Chartered Engineer and member of Chartered Institution of building Services Engineers.
Essential diary dates for 2025
Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Procurement LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
