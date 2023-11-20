Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Alice Steenland from Signify

We don’t often put lighting under the sustainability microscope, but there is something to be said for reducing the impact of LEDs and other commercial lighting installations, or reducing energy consumption to minimise the draw on national grids.

Come to think of it, lights can quite literally show us the scale of infrastructure that is to be impacted by efficiency. If you imagine looking over a major city and visualising how distinctive they are in the night—the peak of lighting usage—you can also understand how far infrastructure reaches.

One of the companies to feature at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero is Signify, a global professional in lighting with operations spanning consumer projects to large-scale installations. Signify is more than just a lighting supplier but an innovator in solutions connected via the Internet of Things (IoT), providing customers with smarter, more intuitive lighting operations.

Joining the show will be Alice Steenland, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Signify, who will sit alongside our event host for a fireside discussion relating to Scope 3 on the first day of the hybrid conference.

What to expect from the Signify Scope 3 discussion

Steenland champions corporate sustainability in the lighting business and is responsible for its responsible growth strategy. She took on the current position in January 2022 following various sustainability and leadership positions with the likes of Dassault Systèmes, AXA, and Vigeo Eiris. Prior to this, Steenland also worked in strategic consulting roles at Save the Children and Arthur Andersen.

As a member of the leadership team at Signify, she focuses her attention on the sustainable digital transformation of the lighting business, primarily leading strategy, market intelligence and external corporate communications.

As a result, we can expect Steenland will take into account the myriad of facets within Scope 3 and how this impacts Signify and its supply chain to ensure that the company complies with the needs of various stakeholders from consumers to enterprise customers. With an extensive history in the digital environment, there could also be discussions of technology’s role and the potential take-home insights from the company’s own digital journey.

