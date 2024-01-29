Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Auto, Travel and Tech Speakers
This year’s event sees new faces from a variety of industries, but some well-known businesses nonetheless.
Joining the speaker lineup for Sustainability LIVE Net Zero are four new executives focused on driving technological innovation and enabling decarbonisation through mobility, travel and digital.
This year, the focus of the event is on net-zero emissions strategy, but these speakers centre their efforts around the latest smart technologies and software-driven solutions that enable growth within their industries and beyond.
New Speakers Discussing Automotive Decarbonisation and Sustainability Through Software
Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar
The Head of Sustainability at Polestar, Klarén brings a unique perspective to the organisation, having worked in a number of different industries for employers like IKEA Group and KappaAhl. She’s responsible for delivering Polestar’s strategy to become the epitome of sustainability.
Klarén’s appearance at the show marks the first for Polestar, and will encourage further automotive insight in the field.
Linden Coppell, Vice President Sustainability & ESG at MSC Cruises
At MSC, Coppell is at the forefront of the sustainability initiatives, bringing over 25 years of experience in this area. Her professional background covers several prominent organisations in the travel and tourism industry, such as Cathay Pacific Airways and Etihad Airways, and currently, she is with MSC Cruises.
Thomas Blood, the Commercial Sector Sustainability Leader for EMEA at Amazon Web Services (AWS),
Blood’s career spans three decades, initially focused on climate and environmental science, and economic development. Transitioning through various sectors including software, data centres, startups, and the public sector, Blood joined AWS as an enterprise strategist.
His role merges his technology experience with his passion for sustainability, helping AWS customers realise their sustainability goals through cloud services. Blood co-authored 'Reaching Cloud Velocity,' sharing insights from global customer experiences to aid leaders in sustainability. He is enthusiastic about the future possibilities enabled by AWS' cloud technology in addressing global sustainability challenges.
James Standing, Finance & Leasing Development Director and EV Lead at AutoTrader UK
James Standing is instrumental in the company's strategic advancement. His specialised knowledge in finance and leasing significantly contributes to the company's growth and innovation, particularly in the emerging field of electric vehicles (EVs). Standing's guidance is essential for adapting to the dynamic trends in the automotive industry.
