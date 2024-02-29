Article
Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Diversity and Inclusion

By Georgia Wilson
February 29, 2024
Women in Sustainability
In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, discover our leading female executives taking to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

QEII - Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero. Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, those who attend the event will have the chance to receive crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions. 

Sharing their valuable knowledge and real-world experience, don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero on March 6-7, 2024.

When: 6-7 March 2024

Location: London

Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.

While there is still work to be done across industry when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), changes are being made for the better, and the benefits are clear not only from a morality standpoint but from a business standpoint too. 

According to a LinkedIn survey, Inclusive teams are over 35% more productive, have a +25% likelihood of financially outperforming their peers,  and diverse teams make better decisions 87% of the time.

Leaders must acknowledge that increasing demographic diversity does not, by itself, increase effectiveness; what matters is how an organisation harnesses diversity, and whether it’s willing to reshape its power structure Harvard Business Review

Meet our female line-up at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Coming Soon…Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024

Coming soon this March, Sustainability Magazine will be releasing the annual Top 100 Women supplement. 

The definitive list of 100 women will champion influential leaders in the sustainability industry and those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups. 

Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.

Sustainability Magazine cannot wait to share the Top 100 Women Sustainability for 2024 this March.

To read last year's Top 100 Women supplement, click here.

To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected]

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

