Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: ESG and Impact Speakers

Nicolette Bartlett, Chief Impact Officer at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

Bartlett, as Chief Impact Officer at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), plays a pivotal role in steering the organisation's mission towards a sustainable economy. She oversees initiatives that encourage companies and governments to reduce emissions, protect natural resources, and engage in transparent environmental reporting. Bartlett's expertise in climate policy and sustainability is vital in promoting eco-friendly practices across industries, making her a central figure in the global fight against climate change.

The audience of this year’s hybrid conference will be enlightened by stories of leadership, collaboration across continents, and the impactful initiatives that are shaping the future of corporate sustainability. Whether you are deeply involved in ESG practices, passionate about the transition to a sustainable economy, or looking to be inspired by global leaders making a real impact, this event promises to offer valuable perspectives and actionable insights.

Stay tuned as we explore the contributions of these trailblazers, who are not only navigating but also setting the course for a more sustainable and responsible global business landscape.

