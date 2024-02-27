Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - ING Bank, Microsoft & Rivian

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.

When: 6-7 March 2024

Location: London

Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will bring together a diverse business audience, bringing together renowned C-level executives from the world's leading companies, our speakers will deep dive into strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

Sustainability & ESG

EV & Energy

Climate Tech

Supply Chain Sustainability

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.

Hugo Kanters, Managing Director, Global Head Aviation Finance, ING Bank

First joining ING Bank in 1998, Hugo Kanters has held various transaction management and origination roles among others in Aviation Finance, Land Transportation Finance and Container Finance. In 2013 he re-located to Germany to establish the T&L sector businesses and was appointed Global Head of Aviation Finance in early 2018.

In his current role, Kanter initiated and co-founded IMPACT – on sustainable aviation - where he is also a board member.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rivian

A sustainability and philanthropy executive, Anisa Kamadoli Costa has a track record of connecting environmental, social, and governance issues to business performance, reputation, and shareholder value.

As Chief Sustainability Officer at Rivian and President and Trustee of Rivian Foundation, Costa drives the company’s global sustainability and philanthropic agenda through collaboration with leaders across Rivian and in the field.

Christoph Schenek, Go-to-Market Manager Sustainability at Microsoft

Supporting customers and partners to become more sustainable, Schenek joined Microsoft in 2016. Taking on his current role in 2022, he leads Microsoft Germany's business development at the intersection of sustainability and digitisation. This involves working with customers and partners on sustainability reporting, green IT and overall sustainability transformation.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Coming Soon…Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024