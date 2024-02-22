Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Last Chance to Get Tickets!

Speakers to watch out for at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Christoph Schenek, Go-to-Market Manager Sustainability at Microsoft

Supporting customers and partners to become more sustainable, Schenek joined Microsoft in 2016. Taking on his current role in 2022, he leads Microsoft Germany's business development at the intersection of sustainability and digitisation.

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar

Armed with more than a decade of dedicated sustainability experience across fashion, retail and now EVs, Klarén is driving the sustainability agenda at pure-play EV maker Polestar. Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Klarén will be taking part in a panel discussion - The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World.

Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors

Joining Klarén on The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World panel, Siemen will draw on her industry experience in automotive manufacturing and engineering, providing valuable insights from her role as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at General Motors.

Smruti Naik-Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer (UK and North-South Europe) at Deloitte

An experienced leader in technology, finance, infrastructure, and sustainability, Naik-Jones has worked for three of the top consulting firms over the last 10 years including EY, PwC, and Deloitte.

Appointed as the first UK and North-South Europe Chief Sustainability Officer for Deloitte, Naik-Jones is responsible for Deloitte’s WorldClimate strategy focused on the consultant's climate and sustainability journey in the region.

Thomas Blood, CS Sustainability Leader (EMEA) at AWS

A technology executive with more than 25 years of experience in startup, enterprise and public sectors, Blood strives to break down barriers and remove friction between business and IT.

Dedicating the last six years to how the cloud can enable and accelerate business transformation and reduce time to value, Blood currently holds the role of CS Sustainability Leader (EMEA) at AWS.

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at Proctor & Gamble (P&G)

A celebrated figure in the global sustainability landscape, Helias is widely credited with bringing sustainability to Proctor & Gamble (P&G). With three decades of experience at the company, Helias is well-positioned to provide her insights, knowledge, and real-world experiences to those attending Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero.

More to come in 2024…

