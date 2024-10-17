Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Net Zero Fashion Panel

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, a panel of fashion industry experts, including Nicola Torreggiani, Sustainability & ESG Global Associate Director at Guess Europe and Samantha Taylor Founder of The Good Factory, explored whether net zero in fashion is a realistic target.

In their session, they address the complexities of decarbonising the sector, focusing on the supply chain’s massive role in emissions and the broader challenges of consumer demand, technology and cost.



The discussion illuminates how collaboration, standardisation and consumer education could push the industry closer to its sustainability goals.

Is net zero in fashion achievable?

The conversation begins with a straightforward yet challenging question: is net zero in the fashion industry possible? Nicola did not hesitate to say that reaching net zero within the next five to 10 years is unlikely.

"The fashion industry covers everything from agriculture to consumer behaviour and garment disposal,” he says. "We still don’t have the technology to address every aspect.”



However, while net zero may be out of reach in the short term, Nicola expresses optimism about future technological advances.

Samantha echoes his concerns, adding: “I don’t think we’ll ever achieve net zero, but we can reduce our impact significantly.”



She highlights the need for multiple solutions, including carbon capture, recycling and bio-based materials, but points out that consumer demand for fast fashion continues to challenge the industry.

“We need a 50% reduction in the number of units we buy just to consider hitting net zero,” she says, warning that such a shift would heavily impact the global economy.

The biggest challenges: price, profit and consumer demand

Both panellists agree that one of the most significant hurdles is cost.



“It’s predominantly price and profit,” Nicola says, explaining that businesses, especially private companies, are still primarily driven by the bottom line.



While there is increasing demand for sustainable clothing, consumer behaviour does not yet reflect the level of change needed.



“Most consumers are still looking for cheap, nice-looking clothes,” he adds.

Samantha builds on this, discussing the conflict between overstock and sustainability. “We have a huge overstock problem,” she explains.

Rather than putting the responsibility solely on consumers, she argues that brands need to change their buying patterns and take responsibility for inventory management.



Educating consumers is important, but it’s only part of the solution.