Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Net Zero Fashion Panel
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, a panel of fashion industry experts, including Nicola Torreggiani, Sustainability & ESG Global Associate Director at Guess Europe and Samantha Taylor Founder of The Good Factory, explored whether net zero in fashion is a realistic target.
In their session, they address the complexities of decarbonising the sector, focusing on the supply chain’s massive role in emissions and the broader challenges of consumer demand, technology and cost.
The discussion illuminates how collaboration, standardisation and consumer education could push the industry closer to its sustainability goals.
Is net zero in fashion achievable?
The conversation begins with a straightforward yet challenging question: is net zero in the fashion industry possible? Nicola did not hesitate to say that reaching net zero within the next five to 10 years is unlikely.
"The fashion industry covers everything from agriculture to consumer behaviour and garment disposal,” he says. "We still don’t have the technology to address every aspect.”
However, while net zero may be out of reach in the short term, Nicola expresses optimism about future technological advances.
Samantha echoes his concerns, adding: “I don’t think we’ll ever achieve net zero, but we can reduce our impact significantly.”
She highlights the need for multiple solutions, including carbon capture, recycling and bio-based materials, but points out that consumer demand for fast fashion continues to challenge the industry.
“We need a 50% reduction in the number of units we buy just to consider hitting net zero,” she says, warning that such a shift would heavily impact the global economy.
The biggest challenges: price, profit and consumer demand
Both panellists agree that one of the most significant hurdles is cost.
“It’s predominantly price and profit,” Nicola says, explaining that businesses, especially private companies, are still primarily driven by the bottom line.
While there is increasing demand for sustainable clothing, consumer behaviour does not yet reflect the level of change needed.
“Most consumers are still looking for cheap, nice-looking clothes,” he adds.
Samantha builds on this, discussing the conflict between overstock and sustainability. “We have a huge overstock problem,” she explains.
Rather than putting the responsibility solely on consumers, she argues that brands need to change their buying patterns and take responsibility for inventory management.
Educating consumers is important, but it’s only part of the solution.
Collaboration and standardisation: Key to decarbonising the supply chain
The conversation then shifts to the role of collaboration in tackling emissions, particularly Scope 3 emissions, which come from suppliers and make up the bulk of the industry’s carbon footprint.
“Most of the emissions aren’t in our direct control,” Nicola notes, stressing the need for brands to work together to influence suppliers. “We can’t change how we build garments unless we bring the same message to all suppliers.”
Samantha adds that a lack of standardisation across the industry is another significant barrier.
“We don’t have any standardisation, even with next-gen materials,” she says, noting that without uniform standards, it becomes harder to scale sustainable innovations.
Both panellists agree that collaboration across brands, combined with targeted investment, would be crucial in funding the changes needed to reduce supply chain emissions.
One potential solution Nicola mentions is the idea of brands acting as guarantors for suppliers to help them secure better financing terms.
This would allow suppliers to invest in sustainable technologies and processes without bearing the full financial burden.
Consumer education: A difficult but necessary task
The panel also delves into the challenges of educating consumers, a critical piece of the sustainability puzzle.
While consumers are becoming more aware of sustainability issues, they are often unwilling to pay a premium for sustainable products.
“If two pairs of jeans look the same, most consumers will choose the cheaper option,” Nicola says.
Samantha suggests that brands could focus on improving the return process as a way to reduce waste and emissions.
“Returns are a huge problem and getting sizing and logistics right could help reduce the environmental impact,” she explains.
However, both panellists acknowledge that educating consumers on fabric choices and the hidden costs of unsustainable fashion remains a significant challenge.
Examples of success and areas for improvement
Despite the challenges, there are success stories within the industry.
Samantha points to H&M’s Green Fund as an example of a sustainability initiative that provides accessible financing for suppliers, while also making progress in areas like water and chemical management.
However, she notes that the industry is littered with failed attempts at sustainability, emphasising that no single approach will work for all brands.
Nicola agrees, highlighting how luxury brands are more successful with repair services because consumers are willing to invest in maintaining high-value items.
In contrast, such services may not be as effective for lower-cost brands, where the focus is on affordability.
Looking ahead: What’s needed to drive change?
The panel concludes with a call for greater collaboration and stronger policies to drive sustainability across the fashion industry.
Nicola argues that government regulations, such as the European Green Deal, are essential for pushing the industry forward.
Samantha emphasises the importance of data in measuring and managing sustainability efforts, noting that many brands still struggle to collect and use data effectively.
At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, the discussion underscored that while net zero may seem far off, there are tangible steps the industry can take to move closer to its sustainability goals.
Collaboration, standardisation and consumer engagement are critical to making progress, even if the path to net zero is long and complex.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 20 February 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Scope 3 | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2025
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand