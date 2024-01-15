Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: New Speakers Join the Show

Katie Tamblin, Ecodove

Katie Tamblin, Founder of Ecodove, is also a Non-Executive Director at Alcumus, providing support on business governance, strategy, and product best practices. Founding Ecodove was a step to share knowledge and research to inform sustainable business decisions as companies look to evolve with the times.

Tamblin worked in a number of roles over the years, from revenue management to supply chain operations. Her previous employers include Delta Air Lines, IHS Global Insight, Achilles, and IHS Markit.

Jonathan Lishawa, Sercomm

Jonathan Lishawa, GM UK & Ireland, Smart Energy and Utility Business, Sercomm, is a visionary entrepreneur and executive leader skilled in advancing smart, eco-friendly technologies and the shift towards sustainable energy. He has a track record of successfully establishing digital enterprises and forging strategic partnerships from startups to global corporations.

Lishawa’s leadership drives the creation of market-relevant products utilising cloud technology, edge computing, and machine learning, boosting business intelligence and customer engagement while reducing expenses. Actively advising governments and industry sectors, he participates in Ofgem's Smart Energy Code and supports The Matthiessen Foundation, dedicated to environmental and poverty alleviation efforts.

