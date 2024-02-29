Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - One Week to Go!

Returning in 2024 Sustainability LIVE will be hosting its first event of the year at the QEII - Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero.

What to expect at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

When: 6-7 March 2024

Location: Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII Centre)

Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, those who attend the event will have the chance to receive crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions.

Sharing their valuable knowledge and real-world experience, don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero on March 6-7, 2024.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

Sustainability & ESG

EV & Energy

Climate Tech

Supply Chain Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - The agenda

Well known for gathering influential business leaders to discuss, debate, and challenge perspectives, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will deep dive into trends, strategies, innovations and more with its comprehensive agenda.

Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Sustainability & ESG Strategies: Join leading executives from SEUZ, Deloitte, Citi and DP World on Day 1 to explore cutting-edge approaches and key insights into creating a sustainable future.

The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World: Deep dive into the future of transportation with leading executives on Day 1 from General Motors, Polestar, Kearney, and Rivian.

The Future of AI in Sustainability: Explore the transformative power of digitalisation and AI in shaping a net zero future on Day 1 with Sercomm, AVEVA, CDP, and Wipro.

Net Zero Travel & Tourism: Join executives on Day 2 from MSC Cruises, BCD Travel, and American Express Global Business Travel to explore innovative strategies and key insights into reducing the environmental impact of the travel industry.

Net Zero Fashion: Deep dive into the fashion industry with Guess Europe and Marc O'Polo SE on Day 2. The panel will delve into the fashion industry's journey towards net-zero emissions and sustainable practices.

EV Fleets & Mobility: Exploring the transformative potential of e-mobility on Day 2, leading executives from Arcadis, Auto Trader UK, Henkel, and J.P. Morgan will look at how the technology will reshape transportation systems and advance towards a sustainable future.

The Future of Water Sustainability: Leading executives from Anglian Water, Ecodove, and Global Network for Zero will explore the relationship between the world and water, delving into the importance of water stewardship and its impact on global sustainability.

Workshops to attend at Sustainability Live: Net Zero

On Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops:

Climate Change Adaptation and Social Sustainability, the Human Side of Climate Change (Sponsored by Capgemini).

Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale (Sponsored by Watershed).

The 55-minute executive workshops will be presented by an industry expert who will share their strategies, innovations, and insights that those attending can take away and implement within their own business.

More to come in 2024…

