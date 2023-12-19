Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Panel on ESG strategies

Dive into the world of sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies with our upcoming panel discussion. This event promises to shed light on innovative approaches and essential insights for crafting a greener future. Learn about the most recent trends and effective methods for incorporating ESG elements into your business practices. Ideal for sustainability experts, corporate leaders, or anyone with an interest in sustainability, our panel is set to provide significant learning opportunities to foster impactful transformations.

What to expect from the Sustainability & ESG Strategies panel

Every year, Sustainability LIVE endeavours to cover the important topics at the forefront of the corporate agenda. During the Sustainability & ESG Strategies panel, you can expect:

Comprehensive understanding of sustainability and ESG strategies and their role in shaping the business landscape.

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders who have successfully implemented sustainability initiatives and incorporated ESG frameworks.

Explore the economic benefits and long-term value creation associated with sustainable practices.

Discover innovative ways to mitigate risks, enhance brand reputation, and attract investors through sustainable and responsible business practices.

Engage in interactive discussions and Q&A sessions, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge-sharing and networking.

Walk away with practical tips and actionable insights to develop and implement sustainable strategies in your organisation.

Connect with like-minded professionals and expand your network within the sustainability and ESG community.

Who will speak in the Sustainability & ESG Strategies session?

Welcoming new and existing speakers to the Sustainability LIVE stage, we’re hosting leaders from supply chain industries, financial institutions, consultancies, and beyond. These executives will focus on the top of strategy as they bring unique perspectives from their corporate journeys and their current organisations.

