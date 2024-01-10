Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Pär Larshans, Ragn-Sells

Sustainability LIVE takes pride in welcoming back some of the great speakers of past events. Not only do they show their commitment to sustainability, but the viewers are able to visualise the transformation of business strategies year-on-year.

Returning for the net-zero-focused show is Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs Officer at Ragn-Sells, who previously held a keynote on behalf of the company.

Larshans also works with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on circular economy as the co-chair of a new global working group formed in 2022.

He also contributes to a number of organisations and projects, including acting as President of EuRIC, working with Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), Swedish Chemicals Agency, Water Europe, and he’s also a board member of IVL Svenska Miljöinstitutet.

In 2021, Larshans spoke to Sustainability Magazine in an exclusive interview, contributing to a piece called Environmental services in a changing world.

New insights at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

At Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, organisations will focus on emissions reduction efforts, which is one of the key targets for businesses as they strive to meet the stipulated goals in the Paris Climate Agreement. At this instalment of the event series, we’ll be welcoming a number of guest speakers from the corporate world; internationally acclaimed speakers to lead the conversation and share their work to meet the end goal.

Larshans is one of many speakers that share the same passion for corporate impact on global climate change and has taken part in more than 1,000 speeches worldwide—from California in the US and as far as Japan in the eastern area of the globe. He has also published pieces with esteemed scientific journalists, all to raise the profile of the climate conversation.

