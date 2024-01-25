Sustainability LIVE Net Zero Sponsor Announcement: Domo Inc

Data is the enabler of sustainability for all corporations. While businesses are doing what they can to reduce their impact on the planet and its people, to see the full picture they must take a deep dive into their data.

When it comes to eliminating emissions, full transparency is the goal, and the end result is visibility of the entire value chain’s carbon output.

As this takes precedence in 2024, Sustainability LIVE Net Zero aims to bring insight to businesses, but also showcase how they can use technology to drive their strategies in a positive direction. This is where the event’s sponsor Domo Inc can support businesses as it offers a chance to put their “data to work and help everyone multiply their impact”.

Domo Inc: Unlocking corporate sustainability insights hidden in data

Domo Inc. is a trusted partner to some of the world’s most successful authorities, including Unilever, eBay, Cisco, and even the National Basketball Association (NBA). offers a data experience platform designed to maximise the use of data across organisations. It empowers users to transition from basic data representation to actionable insights, facilitating informed decision-making.

The platform features business applications, BI and analytics, and a robust data foundation, ensuring secure and flexible data integration. Domo's tools support low-code and pro-code app development, advanced data visualisations, and comprehensive data governance. Their solutions aim to democratise data usage within companies, fostering a data-driven culture and enhancing business impact.

As a sponsor of Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, Domo Inc supports the case for data-driven strategy, which is a focus for authorities that govern commercial activities. Integrating these insights into business activities will also equip companies for the needs of investors as they expand and grow in the year to come.

Come and discuss the role of data at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Tickets for the Sustainability LIVE Net Zero event are now available. As a point of reference, last year's conference in London was a bustling scene, with long lines at each stage during the two-day affair.

Don't miss your chance to register today. Join us at the QEII Centre in London from March 6th to 7th, 2024. Secure an in-person ticket by February 16th, 2024, to enjoy a £200 discount on your admission to the year's premier sustainability event.

Alternatively, you can express your interest in attending the event virtually through our online platform, ensuring you don't miss any part of the proceedings.

