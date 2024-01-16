Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: The World and Water Panel

Delve into the crucial connection between the planet and water in a conversation that examines the significance of responsible water management and its role in worldwide sustainability. Be part of our panel to acquire important perspectives on the difficulties, advancements, and prospects in water preservation and administration.

This panel is an ideal opportunity for environmental activists, water sector experts, or anyone concerned about the Earth's future to gain knowledge, participate, and work together for a world with secure water resources.

What to Expect from the Net Zero World and Water Panel

Deepen your understanding of how vital water is for ecosystems, economies, and human health. Gain insights and knowledge from professionals actively involved in water issues. Investigate new methods for conserving water, improving its use, and managing resources. Address the challenges brought on by water scarcity, contamination, climate change, and increasing populations. Learn about cutting-edge technologies and effective strategies that help in conserving and fairly distributing water. Participate in interactive dialogues, listening to various viewpoints on water issues from panellists and other participants. Acquire practical knowledge and steps you can take to support water conservation in both your personal and professional lives.

Who Will Take Part in the Conversation?

Learn from those supporting the cause. This panel welcomes experts from the water services industry and zero-emission groups looking to better-use water without compromising the planet. The panel includes:

We recently announced Tamblin’s inclusion in the event along with some of the other speakers joining the show.

Join the Conversation at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Tickets for the Sustainability LIVE Net Zero event are now available. As a point of reference, last year's conference in London was a bustling scene, with long lines at each stage during the two-day affair.

Don't miss your chance to register today. Join us to see Larshans at the QEII Centre in London from March 6th to 7th, 2024. He will be presenting on ‘How circular material flows will solve our 10 billion challenge’. Secure an in-person ticket by January 31st, 2024, to enjoy a £200 discount on your admission to the year's premier sustainability event.

Alternatively, you can express your interest in attending the event virtually through our online platform, ensuring you don't miss any part of the proceedings.

