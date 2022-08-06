Taking a look at the ICT sector’s role in climate change

When we think of “climate villains”, we tend to imagine belching smokestacks, mass deforestation and similar extreme examples of visible climate damage. In fact, a lot of the damage is being done in less obvious ways—for example, the IT sector accounts for 4% of all carbon emissions, twice that of the air travel industry.

It’s easy to ignore the emissions generated by the IT sector and focus on the climate benefits, such as reducing the amount of paper used by offices, and enabling remote working and meetings. But any business that wants to be environmentally conscious needs to make sure that its IT is sustainable too.

Making greener choices

The good news is that many businesses are very keen to limit emissions and be more sustainable. Google Cloud , Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure all have renewable energy targets primarily thanks to PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) that allow providers to buy renewable energy at a large scale and over a long period of time (e.g, 20 years). This has injected a lot of new clean energy into the grid—though not necessarily reducing the amount of “dirty” electricity being used. Google and Azure have net zero plans for 2030, while AWS is targeting 2040.

These big corporations have been moving in the right direction for years, but it is often hard to compare their promises with the GHG protocols of carbon auditing and reporting.

Many businesses consider “moving to the cloud” as part of going green, but the move to cloud hosting means that many businesses may have not considered changes beyond that—outsourcing means that it is someone else’s problem. This is changing. Earlier this year, Gartner said 90% of organisations have stepped up spending on tackling emissions, and that carbon emissions data will be one of the top three considerations in cloud purchasing decisions by 2025. Customers are asking more questions, and providers are giving more information.