Top 10 industries to be improved by smart city technology

Forbes Technology Council has released a list of the top 10 industries and services to be improved by smart city technologies.

10. Healthcare

“A truly smart city will impact the healthcare industry to ensure faster and more accurate healthcare delivery because residents will be more connected to their healthcare practitioners.”

9. Public safety

“Public safety “can use real-time crime mapping to highlight patterns and anticipate crime before it occurs.”

8. Property management

“In a smart city, self-service will disrupt how we view and lease properties. Schedule an appointment, unlock the door with your phone, self-tour and ask a virtual assistant any questions.”

7. Infrastructure maintenance

“Analysts say that 38 percent of all bridges in the U.S. are in need of repair and that it would take 80 years to complete it all.”

6. Marketing and advertising

“This could take the form of a digital billboard that is customized to nearby people, hyper-focused notifications that entice customers to shop and purchase frictionlessly, or incentives to share and increase social chatter.”

5. Water treatment

“One surprising innovation is in sewer-line routing, where sensors on the underside of manhole covers communicate with each other what the levels are.”

4. Urban planning

“Citizens will start demanding features and functions that will impact urban and real estate planners the most.”

3. Transportation

“It could also help fast-forward municipal regulations over whether to even allow ride-sharing tech, how to implement bike lanes, how many tour bus companies they will allow to operate, etc.”

2. Commercial real estate

“From designing spaces for mixed use—blending nature, art and business for the gig society—to developing buildings through 3D printing, this is an amazing space to watch.”

1. Clean energy

“These cities have a goal in mind—to be cutting-edge and advanced. In these times, it’s very difficult to do this without considering the cost to the environment, which is where clean energy alternatives, such as solar, come in.”