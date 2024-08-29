Article
Net Zero

Two Diageo Execs to Speak at Sustainability LIVE London

By Georgia Collins
August 29, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London Speakers
Two leading executives from British multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit lineup
Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo

Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo

As the Global Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo, Deb Caldow is responsible for the delivery of the company’s ‘Grain to Glass’ Sustainability 2030 goals across its marketing and innovation teams.

Having worked for the likes of Kellogg’s, Arcadia Groupm Britvic and Costa Coffee, is experienced in leading brand strategies and embedding end-to-end sustainability agendas across company and brand communications. 

In her current role, Deb leads Diageo’s efforts to build best-practice brand communications within the company’s sustainability messaging to its customers, as well as shaping the future for sustainable socialising. 

Dave Lütkenhaus, Global Sustainability and Innovation Director at Diageo

Dave Lütkenhaus, Global Sustainability and Innovation Director at Diageo

Working alongside Deb, Dave Lütkenhaus is the Global Sustainability and Innovation Director at Diageo. In his role, Dave dries the global sustainable innovation strategy within the company and revamps the pipeline of Diageo’s new technologies, packaging, business models, and novel formats. In doing this the organisation aims to propel the future of its carbon, energy, and water strategy towards 2030 ESG targets and beyond. 

Dave has more than 17 years of experience in technology, sustainability and consumer goods having previously worked for L'Oréal, Dow Chemicals, P&G, and FIAT. 

