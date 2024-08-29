Two Diageo Execs to Speak at Sustainability LIVE London
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!
Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.
Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo
As the Global Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo, Deb Caldow is responsible for the delivery of the company’s ‘Grain to Glass’ Sustainability 2030 goals across its marketing and innovation teams.
Having worked for the likes of Kellogg’s, Arcadia Groupm Britvic and Costa Coffee, is experienced in leading brand strategies and embedding end-to-end sustainability agendas across company and brand communications.
In her current role, Deb leads Diageo’s efforts to build best-practice brand communications within the company’s sustainability messaging to its customers, as well as shaping the future for sustainable socialising.
Dave Lütkenhaus, Global Sustainability and Innovation Director at Diageo
Working alongside Deb, Dave Lütkenhaus is the Global Sustainability and Innovation Director at Diageo. In his role, Dave dries the global sustainable innovation strategy within the company and revamps the pipeline of Diageo’s new technologies, packaging, business models, and novel formats. In doing this the organisation aims to propel the future of its carbon, energy, and water strategy towards 2030 ESG targets and beyond.
Dave has more than 17 years of experience in technology, sustainability and consumer goods having previously worked for L'Oréal, Dow Chemicals, P&G, and FIAT.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
