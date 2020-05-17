The University of New South Wales launches smart city technology trial

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has partnered with the city of Tamworth to develop IT systems to be used for data control and monitoring.

Through its partnership with the Tamworth City Council and Providence Asset Group (PAG), UNSW Sydney will launch Australia’s first fully integrated smart city trial, SmartCitiesWorld.net reported.

The trial will use Internet of Thigs (IoT) technologies, and will target the transport, energy, health, and telecommunications sectors.

The project will monitor and control data used by smart devices through a wireless network.

“Imagine having an app on your computer or phone that gives you your electricity usage and cost information in real-time, and also tells you how some slight change of usage pattern of appliances such as the washing machine could most effectively save electricity bills,” commented Prof Joe Dong, Director of the UNSW Digital Futures Grid Institute.

“You could have other apps on the smart network for a variety of purposes – such as wearable health monitors that alert your medical practitioners should you need to go and see them or live transport and traffic monitoring to give you alternative routes as soon as a hazard occurs.”

“If we can prove that our solution works, the potential benefits are endless. UNSW is very excited to trial these systems with Tamworth City and Providence and hopes it will provide a template for other smart cities in Australia in the future.”

UNSW Sydney will also work on a hybrid energy storage system.