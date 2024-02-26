Want to Become a Sponsor of Sustainability LIVE in 2024?

Article
By Georgia Wilson
February 26, 2024
Sponsorship Opportunities in 2024
Put your brand in front of thousands of attendees at Sustainability LIVE in 2024 by becoming a sponsor of one of our events

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE is returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

Sustainability Magazine (a BizClik Brand), will be hosting six events throughout the year in 2024, both virtually and in person, including:

Want to sponsor one of our upcoming events? 

Sustainability LIVE provides the ultimate opportunity to connect with the world’s sustainability leaders, giving you the chance to put your brand, innovations, insights, and more at the forefront of the sustainability community.

Becoming a sponsor of Sustainability LIVE allows you to engage with an active audience through branded opportunities, workshops, and speaker experiences by leading the conversation on the future of sustainability.

Why partner with Sustainability LIVE?

  • Brand awareness: Place your brand in front of engaging executives.
  • Network: Whether it’s virtually or in person, the Sustainability LIVE event platform allows you to connect, schedule meetings and network with C/V/Director Level Executives globally.
  • Thought leadership: Influence the world’s most senior leadership by publishing content through our digital magazines.
  • Demand generation: Sponsors will receive fully enriched lead files and delegate info for post-event demand generation and prospecting.

Last chance to get your tickets to attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Returning in 2024 Sustainability LIVE will be hosting its first event of the year at the QEII - Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero. Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, those who attend the event will have the chance to receive crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions. 

Sharing their valuable knowledge and real-world experience, don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero on March 6-7, 2024.

When: 6-7 March 2024

Location: QEII, London

Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

  • Sustainability & ESG
  • EV & Energy
  • Climate Tech
  • Supply Chain Sustainability

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.

Keep an eye out for… Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024

Coming soon this March, Sustainability Magazine will be releasing its annual Top 100 Women supplement. 


The definitive list of 100 women will champion influential leaders in the procurement and supply chain industry and those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups. 


Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations. 


Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital cannot wait to share with you its Top 100 Women in Procurement and Supply Chain for 2024 this March.


To read last year's Top 100 Women supplement, click here.

To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected].

