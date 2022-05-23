Aggreko reflects on sustainable modular energy innovation

Modular renewable energy solutions for mining applications

According to Whyte, one of the main changes to take place in the industry and drive further sustainability is digitalisation, providing much-needed safety improvements and reducing emissions.

“Digital technology provides the data needed to reduce unpaid down-time on mine sites for instance or discover how solar and batteries behave under cloud cover,” says Whyte.

These efforts have been applied to various projects managed by the company.

“Some other mines we supported early on included Mt Dimer, Youanmi, Century Zinc, Granites Gold Mine, and the Olympic Dam expansion – which is Australia’s largest open pit mine. Some of these mines are still around today.” Mr Whyte said energy services at mines had expanded since then,” Whyte says.

“Where we once supported mines operationally with their short-term power and cooling needs, we organically developed into an engineering solutions provider, now active at more than 300 mines globally. Over time, our solutions have also become more complex from providing airflow modelling for underground cooling and ventilation to providing fully hybridised micro-grids.”

Over the past 30 years, Aggreko has been a leader and pioneer in power supply for remote applications and has devised a series of modular units to give miners more flexibility.

Modular solar power solutions

Organic Rankine Cycle technology, which utilises heat from generator exhausts as a power source

Hydropower, wind and solar energy solutions

Mobile wind systems and pumped, mechanical and flywheel energy storage

Biofuel and hydrogen-based fuels

“The mining industry has some of the most robust environmental and safety standards in the world and the innovations in the industry are truly exciting,” says Rod Saffy, Global Head of Mining at Aggreko .

“Aggreko is truly a global company and consistency across our business practices has earned us a reputation for having the highest ethical, environmental, equipment and safety standards wherever we go in the world.”