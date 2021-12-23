ChargePoint: leading the expansion of EV charging

With the emergence of more and more electric vehicles in showrooms, consumers are certainly warming to the idea of electric transportation. But, as much as we’d like to think electric cars just simply plug in, charge and drive, infrastructure has a long way to go before it can withstand the necessary amount of electric vehicles (EVs) to decarbonise roads across the globe.

What was once a niche market is now becoming a mainstream mode of transport, but infrastructure requires a significant level of development to manage a world of EVs.

ChargePoint provides electric vehicle charging

Now that EVs are being adopted by consumers and businesses with small and large fleets, charging infrastructure is required to ensure that vehicles can remain on the road. In the first instance, public EV charging stations were difficult to come by and have not always been suitable for commuters and travellers on long journeys. The speed at which cars can be charged is also a concern for some who are used to filling up in minutes.

ChargePoint is committed to simplifying electric mobility through its charging innovations. As one of the first charging networks, which was established in the earlier stages while electric cars were being developed, the company’s charging stations span the United States and have rapidly expanded into parts of Europe.