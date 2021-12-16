How is Sembcorp supporting the green energy transition?

The company has made plans to construct a 360MW battery at its site at Wilton International — a multi-occupancy manufacturing site in Teesside. The company’s connection with the site means that land is already available for the batteries, which will be built in tranches, and will ensure a smooth installation.

According to Andy Koss, Chief Executive Officer of UK & Middle East, Sembcorp Industries, ‘now, more than ever, flexible energy sources play an increasingly important role in maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies. With a growing reliance on renewables, the UK energy system needs to be flexible and able to respond quickly to changes. Sembcorp Energy UK is committed to accelerating the energy transition with sustainable solutions, such as batteries. Additionally, the location of 360MW of batteries at Wilton International strengthens Teesside’s green regeneration and position as a hub of low-carbon innovation in the North East’.

Ørsted’s vision for green energy

The global energy provider, Ørsted understands that battery energy storage will play a pivotal role in the future of green energy. The company’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) provide grid services for renewable energy sources and are crucial for supporting the overall electricity network during the transition. The firm currently has two projects underway in the UK, in the Liverpool area: Project HIVE, a 2MW battery that is connected to the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm, and another project on Carnegie Road, the company’s latest project, which consists of three battery containers totalling a 20MW energy capacity.