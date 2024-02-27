Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Kalyan Bhattacherjee, CSO

For the last 18 years, Kalyan Bhattacherjee has dedicated his career to the sustainability and energy strategy for Jindal Stainless.

In his role as Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Energy, Bhattacherjee leads the company’s ESG and decarbonisation initiatives to achieve net zero by 2050, he is also responsible for the power generation and enterprise energy strategy for developing large-scale renewable energy and clean energy capacities for carbon neutrality in steel manufacturing.

Bhattacherjee also specialises in the implementation of digital transformation technologies to enable digital plants of the future and holds a BE in Electrical and a diploma in operations management.

Those attending Sustainability LIVE Singapore will benefit from Bhattacherjee’s 30 years of expertise in applying sustainability and ESG to large integrated steel and thermal power plants.

