Making batteries better with Aceleron’s Carlton Cummins

An epiphany on energy storage leading to Aceleron

Cummins, Aceleron’s Chief Technology Officer, has always been fascinated by energy. He went to the University of the West Indies to pursue a mechanical engineering degree and said when he graduated, "the next best thing in my mind that was close to electric vehicles was solar energy".

Cummins says he became interested in energy storage before he started pursuing his master's degree at Brunel University in London. He then came to realise the problem with renewable energy.

"The sun doesn't stick around that night, the wind doesn't blow when you want it to, [and] the battery is a lovely energy bucket that allows you to fix that," he said.

"That's when it became really apparent that the way we make batteries today doesn't consider any of this," he says. "We make batteries like consumables. They are designed to be produced, quickly used and then thrown away. So that's why I started looking at 'could we make batteries in a way that you could repair them, repurpose them, recycle them?'. And, and that basically was the springboard for what Aceleron is."

"So fundamentally, we are a cleantech company focused on energy storage," Cummins says. "And the fundamental thing we're trying to do is solve two key barriers when it comes to energy storage. One is to do with the battery waste challenge. The way batteries are made today, where everything is glued and welded together, makes it hard to repair and very challenging and complex to recycle."