Inside Schneider Electric & UoN's Sustainability Partnership

In our ever-changing digital age, Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as a pivotal enabler.



Its ability to pinpoint inefficiencies, craft bespoke solutions, enable live monitoring and facilitate immediate remedial actions positions AI as a powerful tool in the sustainability industry.



Notably, AI's analytical ability is empowering organisations to accelerate their sustainability objectives while reducing environmental harm substantially.

At the heart of these advancements sits the French multinational, Schneider Electric, which is now broadening its association with the University of Nottingham.



This partnership focuses on heightening both operational and energy efficiency throughout the university’s entire estate of buildings.

In this updated cooperation, Schneider Electric applies an AI-fuelled, digital strategy dedicated to the continuous monitoring of onsite electrical apparatus via its exclusive Connected Services Hub (CSH).



This strategic move not only enhances resource management via regular and thorough reports but also identifies potential energy conservation opportunities.

Gavin Scott, the University of Nottingham's Head of Sustainability, sheds light on the digital transformation: “Our challenge is how to optimise our building systems to minimise energy consumption and improve operations given we have a very small team responsible for a large physical estate. Embracing digital technology is helping us work towards our goals.

“Leveraging AI for analysis is like having thousands of eyes scrutinising the estate, significantly boosting what my team and I can deliver.”