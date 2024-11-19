Article
Renewable Energy

Inside Schneider Electric & UoN's Sustainability Partnership

By Sophie Rice
November 19, 2024
Schneider Electric will be working with the University of Nottingham to help drive energy efficiency in the university's building estate (Credit: se.com)
Schneider Electric has expanded its partnership with the University of Nottingham to enhance energy and operational efficiency

In our ever-changing digital age, Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as a pivotal enabler.

Its ability to pinpoint inefficiencies, craft bespoke solutions, enable live monitoring and facilitate immediate remedial actions positions AI as a powerful tool in the sustainability industry.

Notably, AI's analytical ability is empowering organisations to accelerate their sustainability objectives while reducing environmental harm substantially.

At the heart of these advancements sits the French multinational, Schneider Electric, which is now broadening its association with the University of Nottingham.

This partnership focuses on heightening both operational and energy efficiency throughout the university’s entire estate of buildings.

In this updated cooperation, Schneider Electric applies an AI-fuelled, digital strategy dedicated to the continuous monitoring of onsite electrical apparatus via its exclusive Connected Services Hub (CSH).

This strategic move not only enhances resource management via regular and thorough reports but also identifies potential energy conservation opportunities.

Gavin Scott, the University of Nottingham's Head of Sustainability, sheds light on the digital transformation: “Our challenge is how to optimise our building systems to minimise energy consumption and improve operations given we have a very small team responsible for a large physical estate. Embracing digital technology is helping us work towards our goals.

“Leveraging AI for analysis is like having thousands of eyes scrutinising the estate, significantly boosting what my team and I can deliver.”

Gavin Scott, Head of Sustainability at University of Nottingham

“Over the years, our relationship with Schneider Electric has evolved into a true partnership. The team at Schneider Electric know our campus inside out and access to its expertise and experience has been invaluable on our journey towards improved."

The past relationship between Schneider Electric and UoN

This sustainable relationship between Schneider Electric and the University of Nottingham includes notable past collaborations.

The University of Nottingham stands as one of Schneider Electric’s ‘Impact Makers’ - an exemplary leader who plays a crucial role in driving initiatives that are resilient, efficient and green, charting the path to a sustainable energy future.

In 2020, Schneider Electric elevated the university’s facilities maintenance through the introduction of its EcoStruxure Building solution. This initiative has improved overall building efficiency and management, cutting energy costs by 3%, reducing maintenance and workplace safety expenditure by 25% and diminishing energy usage by a further 5%.

University of Nottingham's sustainability goals

The University's broader eco-friendly strategies, facilitated by its alliance with Schneider Electric, stretch across various sectors such as energy, transportation, waste management and food services.

Since 2020, these efforts have slashed carbon emissions by nearly 40%.

Furthermore, the university crafted an Environmental Sustainability Strategic Delivery Plan in the same year.

It sets forth ambitious milestones, aiming for net zero emissions by 2040 and a zero carbon footprint by 2050.

The partnership

The integration of Schneider Electric’s services at the University of Nottingham symbolises a significant stride towards optimising resource efficiency and managing time more effectively.

By leveraging the Connected Services Hub (CSH), the university's estate team receives precise reports outlining actionable energy-saving measures.

Kas Mohammad, Schneider Electric’s VP for Digital Energy for the UK & Ireland explains: “The University of Nottingham is a prime example of an institution striving to improve and create a more sustainable campus for students and staff.

“It is using state-of-the-art technology and expert services to boost productivity, efficiency and sustainability in its bid to hit its decarbonisation targets.” 

Kas Mohammad, Schneider Electric’s VP for Digital Energy for the UK & Ireland

This refined focus on AI allows Schneider to provide intricate, real-time observations of operations, identify areas in need of improvement, schedule essential engineering work, and enhance the capabilities of the estate’s team through continuous on-site expert guidance.

