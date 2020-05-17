Wind provided more power than coal in Texas in first half of year

Wind-powered electricity contributed more to Texas’ consumption than coal-powered energy in the first half of 2019.

According to the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the renewable energy provided 22% of the state’s electricity in the review period.

In the six months, 38.7TWh of wind was produced, whereas coal’s total hit 38TWh, Windpower Monthly reported.

April was the month that saw the most contribution from wind projects, with the green energy created almost 27% of Texas’ electricity.

During this month, coal only contributed to 19% of the state’s energy grid.

Texas has the most wind capacity than any other state in the US, with 25GW worth of projects being installed.

The firm’s onshore pipeline has reached a total of 11.3GW – also the largest of any state in the US – according to Windpower Intelligence.