Article
Renewable Energy

Wind provided more power than coal in Texas in first half of year

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Wind-powered electricity contributed more to Texas’ consumption than coal-powered energy in the first half of 2019. According to the Electricity Reli...

Wind-powered electricity contributed more to Texas’ consumption than coal-powered energy in the first half of 2019.

According to the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the renewable energy provided 22% of the state’s electricity in the review period.

In the six months, 38.7TWh of wind was produced, whereas coal’s total hit 38TWh, Windpower Monthly reported.

April was the month that saw the most contribution from wind projects, with the green energy created almost 27% of Texas’ electricity.

SEE ALSO:

During this month, coal only contributed to 19% of the state’s energy grid.

Texas has the most wind capacity than any other state in the US, with 25GW worth of projects being installed.

The firm’s onshore pipeline has reached a total of 11.3GW – also the largest of any state in the US – according to Windpower Intelligence.

TexasWindRenewable Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)