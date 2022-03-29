Achilles enables transparency of supplier sustainability

Achilles is committed to providing ESG insights to enable supplier transparency

Heidi Jorgensen, Vice President ESG & Sustainable Solutions at Achilles , featured at Sustainability LIVE to walk the attendees through ESG requirements and the information that businesses should monitor, report, and present to potential investors, which involves having visibility of their entire supply chains.

Jorgensen provides examples of Achilles’ use of data to give clients supplier feedback that targets the specific credentials they are looking for, to show the viewers how ESG assessments look to Achilles’ clients. Beyond ESG, Jorgensen also takes a look at two other key metric categories: health and safety, and finance.

She also explains the importance of the auditing process for unlocking information from suppliers to determine whether their actions are aligned with their sustainability policies.

Jorgensen comments on the social aspect of ESG with an example of her work in Nigeria, and she says, “there can be fatalities. There can be really bad things happening. [You must] ensure that the framework, or at least the foundation, is there” because “it’s important that all layers of the supply chain quality on the same basis.”