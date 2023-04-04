Collaboration critical for impact reduction

"This is perhaps the single, most important reason why we, for a long time, have been committed to investing in sound, evidence-based solutions to future-proof our industry,” explains The Woolmark Company Managing Director John Roberts. “We continue to collaborate and push the sustainability agenda at pace, in an extremely complex industry, offering a regenerative solution to some of the challenges created by fast fashion.”

Australia’s tens of thousands of woolgrowers invest in research to gather knowledge and develop tools that allow them to continually improve their management practices. They implement innovative and sustainable farming practices every day, to secure their industry’s future.

“The land they farm on is their greatest asset and woolgrowers want to use this knowledge to leave it for their grandchildren in better condition than they received it,” explains Roberts. “Continually adopting more sustainable practices helps woolgrowers achieve key Sustainable Development Goals regarding their animals, natural resources, businesses and communities.”

In 2020, the world’s first textile fiber cradle to grave Lifecycle Assessment (LCA) was published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Commissioned by The Woolmark Company’s parent R&D body, the LCA highlighted the challenges and opportunities the wool industry is facing to improve its environmental footprint. On-farm greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were identified as wool’s major challenge, with evidence-based methane mitigating strategies representing the best approach to significantly reduce wool’s GHG impact.

“We are proactively investing in research into reducing and offsetting methane on the farm to arm woolgrowers with the best tools and resources to reduce emissions. Our research has identified methane-mitigating feed supplements for grazing sheep as having significant potential to reduce the carbon footprint of wool. It is a priority area for investment.

“We are also investing in research to provide woolgrowers with tools and resources to enhance natural capital and sequester carbon in the soil and vegetation of their wool-growing property. Many Australian woolgrowers work hard to ensure they leave the land in a better condition for future generations, implementing holistic management practices to increase biodiversity. But to truly reduce impact, we need a united approach, and that’s why collaboration is so important. We want to work together to become part of the solution.”

