How does ArcelorMittal drive responsible material sourcing?

ArcelorMittal reacts with ResponsibleSteel

To ensure responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain, ArcelorMittal formed ResponsibleSteel, a non-profit organisation that is the industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. The organisation understands the need to decarbonise the sector and is committed to providing global support to businesses and driving better insights into materials.

The organisation pulls together critical data elements of global supply, demand and financing to incentivise the transition to lower carbon emissions.

How does it benefit a sustainable automotive supply chain?

Many carmakers are turning their attention towards the circular economy as they develop new vehicles that meet the needs of current consumer trends. According to the Office for National Statistics, more than half of UK drivers aged from 16 to 49 years are likely to switch from fuel-powered vehicles and hybrids to all-electric vehicles (EVs) within the next decade.