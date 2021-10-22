The IWSA announces shortlist for propulsion innovation

The International Windship Association (IWSA) hosts the annual Wind Propulsion Innovation Awards and has released a shortlist for its 2021 event. The awards scheme was created to provide incentives to pioneering projects and innovative triumphs in wind propulsion for the shipping industry, with particular emphasis on decarbonisation.

‘Wind propulsion solutions are increasingly being viewed as a vital component in the drive to decarbonise the shipping industry’, says Gavin Allwright, Secretary-General of IWSA. ‘This is a sector that is gaining a lot of momentum and has a really powerful and positive story to tell, but still has a relatively low profile especially outside of the industry. We see that this situation is slowly changing and we hope that these wind propulsion innovation awards will help to further propel that change’.

The aim of the award scheme is to promote the innovative developments that are taking place to promote a more sustainable shipping industry.