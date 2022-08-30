Quanta announces release of annual Sustainability Report
US company Quanta Services recently released its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report discloses the company’s progress across four categories of its sustainability initiatives:
- Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
- Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)
- UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Titled ‘Connecting People, Powering Tomorrow’, the report ultimately demonstrates Quanta’s commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. From providing sustainable infrastructural solutions to sourcing renewable energy options, Quanta is having a positive impact on the planet and society.
Quanta is driving the transition to renewable energy in the supply chain
As a world-leading contracting services provider in the design, installation, management and maintenance of network infrastructure, Quanta’s environmental ambitions are set to have a major impact on the planet.
The development of renewable energy sources is at the heart of Quanta’s business. The company is taking urgent action in a bid to combat climate change. For instance, between 2019 and 2021 Quanta reduced its Scope 1 CO2 emissions by 10.6%. It has since purchased 500 all-electric Chevrolet Silverados to further reduce its carbon footprint in the coming years.
As well as building resilient infrastructure and promoting sustainable industrialisation, Quantum is a member of the Electric Utility Industry Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance. The contracting services provider is therefore contributing to the movement to reduce the electric utility industry’s environmental impact – for example, by recycling electrical infrastructure equipment.
"The decisions we make are motivated by what will benefit our employees, our customers, our stockholders and the communities where we live and work. I'm proud of the significant progress we have made on our sustainability initiatives over the past several years and the increased information and transparency we are able to provide in our 2021 report regarding our sustainability performance," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer.
In 2021 Quanta acquired the largest renewable energy solutions provider in the US: Blattner Company. Focusing on the development of wind, solar and energy storage, Blattner delivers high quality engineering and project management to the renewable energy industry. Therefore, as the industry leader in renewable energy, Blattner’s procurement by Quanta is helping both companies achieve their aim of creating a healthier and more vibrant world through sustainability.
DEI is an important part of Quanta’s ESG commitments
Alongside its many environmental initiatives, Quanta’s Sustainability Report further demonstrated the company’s dedication to having a positive impact on society. From implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to promoting sustainable economic growth along the supply chain, Quanta is fulfilling its aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development.
“Our people are the heart of Quanta, and it’s what differentiates us from our competitors. Whether it’s our unwavering focus on safety, training or inclusion, we are committed to putting our people first in every decision that we make,” commented Matt Compher, Vice President of Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality at Quanta.
Blattner’s recent renewable energy project in New Mexico showcases Quanta’s commitment to creating sustainable societies. As the largest construction of a renewable energy project in American history, the venture created over 1,100 construction jobs and significantly boosted local spending and tax revenue in the remote area of New Mexico.
“We also believe people are the key to delivering successful ESG and sustainability outcomes. That’s why we think it’s equally important to consider how our people are going to take us down a sustainable path in addition to having a good plan. Just like we are doing with training and safety, our people-first approach starts with leadership and finishes with embedding change everywhere in our organisation,” added Compher.
Quanta has taken strides in DEI in recent years by partnering with small businesses, including those owned by women, disabled and LGBTQ+ individuals, in recent years. In 2021 Quanta invested over US$742mn in diverse businesses, up from US$679mn in 2020.
At the same time, Quanta has made efforts to increase the diversity of its workforce – for instance, increasing female representation in its Board to 30%. Between 2019 and 2021 Quanta increased the percentage of women in the workforce from 8% to 10%. There’s still a long way to go, but in 2021 the company ran a Power Girls event which gave young women the chance to learn more about what they do on a daily basis.
“We are focused on intentional actions to increase representation at all levels, with an emphasis on recruitment and hiring. We know that this is one of the keys to creating a workforce that reflects the customers and communities we serve. As we have started to expand our recruiting, we are seeing that our culture and our careers are very appealing across so many dimensions of diversity,” said Moanica Caston, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Quanta.
Throughout 2022 Quanta has continued demonstrating its commitment to ‘People, Planet and Principles’. The company’s ESG initiatives should serve as a role model to the rest of the contracting services industry, as well as other businesses with a significant global impact along the supply chain.