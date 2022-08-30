Quanta announces release of annual Sustainability Report

Quanta is driving the transition to renewable energy in the supply chain

As a world-leading contracting services provider in the design, installation, management and maintenance of network infrastructure, Quanta’s environmental ambitions are set to have a major impact on the planet.

The development of renewable energy sources is at the heart of Quanta’s business. The company is taking urgent action in a bid to combat climate change. For instance, between 2019 and 2021 Quanta reduced its Scope 1 CO2 emissions by 10.6%. It has since purchased 500 all-electric Chevrolet Silverados to further reduce its carbon footprint in the coming years.

As well as building resilient infrastructure and promoting sustainable industrialisation, Quantum is a member of the Electric Utility Industry Sustainable Supply Chain Alliance. The contracting services provider is therefore contributing to the movement to reduce the electric utility industry’s environmental impact – for example, by recycling electrical infrastructure equipment.

"The decisions we make are motivated by what will benefit our employees, our customers, our stockholders and the communities where we live and work. I'm proud of the significant progress we have made on our sustainability initiatives over the past several years and the increased information and transparency we are able to provide in our 2021 report regarding our sustainability performance," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer.