Supply chains must benchmark their sustainable initiatives

Devising a workable sustainability strategy is a process that requires a significant amount of planning; without it, meeting the net-zero target will be substantially more difficult.

After witnessing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic ‒ which gave society some much-needed time of reflection to ponder the state of the world and the way they see it ‒ organisations are now cycling through the sustainability motions, with supply chains a core area of focus. Many of these organisation are now in the process of determining what their businesses can achieve when it comes to setting supply chain goals and how they will set about doing so.

As witnessed during COVID-19 and other unprecedented events of late, the supply chain is one of the most fragile components of business, so companies must monitor and protect it. Organisations in the supply chain space are already benchmarking their operations to determine the pitfalls of their processes, develop leaner yet more lucrative distribution networks, and source more responsible goods and services.

Supply chain benchmarking is not only critical for developing organisations, but it also encourages transparency while providing actionable sustainability data that will drive changes across industries. In January this year, the fashion sector witnessed a significant development that could alter the way companies account for sustainability. Although currently in the proposal stage in New York, The Fashion Sustainability and Accountability Act could provoke organisations in the industry to present more detailed sourcing data in future.

As more supply chains turn their attention to decarbonisation, waste management and other sustainability metrics, there are more things to consider when benchmarking operations against other sources of data. Firms are looking at ways to not only measure their performance in these areas, but to take and report actions to meet the net-zero target ‒ which also pays dividends in terms of stakeholder engagement.

Supply chain benchmarking creates ESG transparency

Transparency is a word now commonly used in business, often being the catalyst for stakeholder interest and investor decision-making, and one that could relate to any aspect of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

When carrying out supply chain benchmarking against ESG criteria, organisations must consider the different stages in which they will need to gather and analyse data, find reliable sources of information on organisational or industry performance, identify the differences, and set out a strategy to improve upon those areas.

Assessing supply chain sustainability performance

Data holds the key to supply chain transparency. The most important stage for any organisation when benchmarking their performance is to look at the facts and how the firm currently performs in regards to criteria like emissions and material sourcing. According to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the analysis of this data can provide a competitive advantage in the eyes of both customers and investors, uncover potential sustainability risks within the supply chain, and determine where the opportunities are for further reductions and improvements.



