Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Welcome 2 New Speakers
Nina Eisenman, VP, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting for Nasdaq and Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM join Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC on 24 September.
Next week, Sustainability LIVE will be continuing to grow its global events program by bringing an innovative summit to Climate Week NYC.
Throughout the day, those who attend will be able to look forward to an abundance of unfiltered discussions with industry leaders, hundreds of networking opportunities and plenty of industry insights.
Engage with the evolving community of C-level executives and industry leaders and discover how we can craft a greener future together.
Nina Eisenman, VP, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting for Nasdaq
A trailblazer in corporate sustainability, Nina is the Vice President, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq who has acquired over 30 years of experience in financial and sustainability strategy and communications.
Previously, she guided a certified Women’s Business Enterprise that gave communication services and financial and sustainability reporting to a range of global organisations for over two decades- Eisenman Associates.
During her current role at Nasdaq, Nina connects with key stakeholders on business-critical sustainability issues, leads the development and implementation of milestones, metrics and data-driven ESG goals, whilst also looking after the annual sustainability reporting process. She structures the company’s climate action plan and corporate sustainability agenda effectively, through using her extensive financial and sustainability expertise.
Nina holds an MS in Sustainability Management from Columbia University and a BA in Astronomy from Barnard College. In addition to this, she is also a board member of the North Salem Open Land Foundation, which aims to help protect ecosystems and natural spaces around North Salem.
Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM
Lately acknowledged as one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen on climate change, Christina Shim is now the Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM.
She utilises the power of AI and hybrid cloud through using in-house technology solutions and also leads the company’s client-zero and sustainability strategy, through her role at IBM.
At the World Energy Congress, COP 27 and 28, as well as throughout the media, Christina has represented IBM on climate change and the intersection of sustainability and AI.
In addition to this, she is present on the ESG Executive Steering Committee and IBM’s AI Ethics Board.
Before, Christina oversaw the business development, partnership strategy, venture/ M&A and overall growth of IBM, through her role as Global Head of IBM Sustainability Software. During this role, she allowed clients to turn sustainability ambition into action by providing industry solutions and enterprise applications, whilst also leading IBM’s sustainability platform for technology.
Throughout her career, Christina has acquired experience across the globe, through working at Palladium International (a global impact firm), and the Central Intelligence Agency, along with several top-tier management consulting firms - including Booz Allen Hamilton, Bain & Co, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Overall, she has crafted operations and strategies for Fortune 500 firms, start-ups, non-profits and government organisations.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
